CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Two more members of a white supremacist group have pleaded guilty to federal rioting charges in connection with a white nationalist rally in Virginia and political rallies in California.

Benjamin Drake Daley and Michael Paul Miselis each pleaded guilty Friday to a single count of conspiracy to riot.

Daley and Miselis are the last of four members of the Rise Above Movement indicted in Virginia to plead guilty.

The California-based Rise Above Movement is a militant white supremacist group known for having members who train in mixed martial arts street-fighting techniques.

All four men admitted they punched and kicked demonstrators who showed up to protest against white nationalists during a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia and the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.

