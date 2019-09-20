The 89-year-old died of blunt force injuries to the head. No charges have been filed, but officials have said two Massachusetts mobsters are suspects.

The federal Bureau of Prisons didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Friday. Bulger’s lawyer also didn’t respond.

Bulger was sentenced to life in prison for his role in 11 gangland killings. He’d also been an FBI informant.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.