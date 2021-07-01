Henard said she and her colleagues at the DC Rape crisis center were spending Thursday listening to survivors. “I’m really concerned around the chilling effect this will have,” she said. “Particularly for Black and brown survivors, this is cutting deep. We are bearing witness to tears and pain, survivors wondering, ‘What is it going to take for a verdict to sit and not get turned over because of a technicality?’ This man raped not one, not two, not three not four but (dozens of) women, and so we can’t forget that,” she said, referring to accusations against Cosby that never went to court, often because the statute of limitations had run out.