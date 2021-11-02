Bishop Carl A. Kemme put Schemm on leave after the Diocesean Review Board made the recommendation following an initial review of the allegations, according to the release.
Schemm was pastor at the Church of the Resurrection in Bel Aire.
The diocese did not provide specific information on where or when the alleged abuse occurred, or the age of the victim.
District Attorney Marc Bennett said Tuesday the diocese recently notified his office about the allegations, which date back more than 25 years. He said the matter was referred to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit and more information may be released after a final charging determination is made.