The Robinson R66 helicopter had taken off from Thomasville, Georgia, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) south of the crash site, said Aaron McCarter, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.
At a briefing shortly after the crash, McCarter said weather during the flight was rainy with low clouds and reduced visibility. The NTSB’s investigation will look at the weather conditions, as well as the credentials and experience of the pilot and evidence collected about the helicopter itself and its maintenance history, he said.
Defendants include the pilot’s estate and two companies: Atlanta Helicopters LLC and North Atlanta Executive Air LLC. Neither company immediately responded to messages left Thursday by The Associated Press.