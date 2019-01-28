WILMINGTON, Del. — A dog on a wild geese chase led his owners onto and then into thin ice in Delaware, and authorities say it isn’t the first time this has happened.

Mill Creek Fire Company Chief Joseph Stewart says a man tried to rescue his Rottweiler who fell through the ice at a dog park Sunday, but then went in himself. His son pulled him out and onto some nearby rocks, and they were rescued by a bystander who called 911.

News outlets cite a New Castle County police release saying the humans showed signs of hypothermia and were hospitalized. The dog was taken to an animal hospital.

Stewart says his company is often called to the dog park in winter for similar incidents, as “there’s a lot of geese around here.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.