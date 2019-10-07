Officials say maintenance staff is working with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife to find the best way to protect the fields during the height of soccer season.
The city will install a temporary fence to deter the wild pigs so soccer players can use the fields.
Neighboring communities say they’re also seeing more feral pigs.
___
Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD