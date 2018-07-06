DOVER, Del. — Delaware wildlife officials say this year’s wild turkey hunting season yielded fewer birds than last year.

Officials say hunters harvested 571 birds in the one-month season that ended May 12. That’s 12.4 percent lower than last year’s harvest of 652 birds.

Officials say tough weather-related hunting conditions during the first and last week of the season likely contributed to the lower harvest this year.

The heaviest bird harvested this year weighed 25 pounds, 2 ounces, or about 11.4 kilograms.

Next year’s wild turkey season will open Saturday, April 13.

