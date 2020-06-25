Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, said South Dakota Wildland Fire Division is leading a multi-state, multi-agency effort to fight the forest fire, the Rapid City Journal reported.
The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center tweeted Wednesday evening that eight aircraft were deployed to fight the wildfire and that hotshot crews, or highly-trained firefighters, from Wyoming and Colorado were mobilized.
Trump is planning to attend a fireworks display at the monument July 3, but some wildfire experts have raised concerns the pyrotechnics could spark fires, especially because the region has seen dry weather this year.
Noem has said that event planners are hoping for rain this week, but are monitoring fire conditions and would decide if it is safe to set off fireworks.
