Wildfire closes North Carolina portion of Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina is closed because of a wildfire in the Pisgah National Forest, officials said on Thursday.
The Blue Ridge Parkway is closed from U.S. Highway 276 to The Pisgah Inn and will be reopened as soon as possible, officials said. Yellow Gap Road is closed and expected to remain closed through the weekend pending fire conditions, the service said.
The Pisgah Inn, located at milepost 408, is still accessible from Asheville via U.S. 276. It’s not in any imminent danger and officials said no evacuations have been ordered.