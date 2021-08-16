Superior National Forest officials said in a statement that the cause of the Greenwood Lake fire had not determined by Monday afternoon. Aircraft flew over the area Monday morning to get a better estimate of the size. Crews were fighting the fire on the ground and from the air. They said the fire was expected to continue spreading northward Monday due to southerly winds gusting to 20 to 25 miles per hour (32 to 40 kilometers per hour), temperatures around 85 F (29 C) and low humidity.