In California, the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe continued to burn through timber and chaparral and threatened communities on both sides of the California-Nevada state line. In Butte County, Calif., the Dixie Fire continued to burn in rugged and remote terrain that hampered firefighters’ efforts to contain the blaze as it grew eastward, becoming the state’s largest wildfire so far this year.
In north-central Washington state, firefighters battled two blazes in Okanogan County that threatened hundreds of homes and again caused hazardous air quality Saturday.
CALIFORNIA
'Dating Game Killer' dies in prison
A serial killer dubbed “The Dating Game Killer” died Saturday awaiting execution in California, authorities said.
Rodney James Alcala was 77. He died of natural causes at a hospital in San Joaquin Valley, prison officials said.
Alcala was sentenced to death in 2010 for five slayings in California between 1977 and 1979, including that of a 12-year-old girl, although authorities estimate that he may have killed up to 130 people across the country.
Alcala received an additional 25 years to life in 2013 after pleading guilty to two homicides in New York.
He was charged again in 2016 after DNA evidence connected him to the 1977 death of a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in a remote area of southwest Wyoming. But a prosecutor said Alcala was too ill to face trial in the death of the woman, who was six months pregnant when she died.
Six firms to sell medical marijuana in Ga.: Georgia’s medical marijuana board chose six companies Saturday that will be allowed to sell the drug in the state, a decision that finally will give registered patients a legal way to obtain medication first approved six years ago. A packed room of about 200 people watched as the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously, selecting the six companies from among 69 that had applied for licenses. State law limits the number of medical marijuana producers to six. Each licensee will be authorized to open five dispensaries. The businesses will be able to sell, grow and manufacture medical marijuana oil, which can have no more than 5 percent THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high.
