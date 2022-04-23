Wildfires merge in New Mexico, threatening rural villages

Placeholder while article actions load

Wildfires merge, threatening villages Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight More than a dozen wildfires, fueled by tinder-dry conditions and ferocious winds, are burning in Arizona and New Mexico, destroying dozens of homes and, as of Saturday, burning more than 174 square miles. Winds that howled Friday remained a concern Saturday in northern New Mexico, where two fires merged and quadrupled in size to a combined 66 square miles in mountains and grassland northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. The merged fires burned some structures but no figures were available, said fire information officer Mike Johnson.

An estimated 500 homes in rural areas of Mora and San Miguel counties were covered by evacuation orders or warning notices, said Jesus Romero, assistant county manager for San Miguel County.

In northern New Mexico, winds Friday gusted up to 75 mph, shrouding the Rio Grande Valley with dust and pushing flames through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the north.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Split verdict in trial of Air Force general

An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.

The charge faced by Maj. Gen. William Cooley during the week-long court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base had three specifications, one alleging a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018. Cooley was convicted Saturday of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.

Officials said the verdict marks the first court-martial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s 75-year history.

A former commander of Air Force Research Laboratory, Cooley was charged with abusive sexual contact in an encounter with a woman who gave him a ride after a backyard barbecue in New Mexico nearly four years ago. Officials said the woman is a civilian who is not a Department of Defense employee.

Advertisement

Cooley was to be sentenced Monday morning and could face as much as seven years in jail as well as loss of rank, pay and benefits.

— Associated Press

Overdoses, not covid-19, drove L.A. homeless deaths: Nearly 2,000 homeless people died in Los Angeles County during the first year of the pandemic, an increase of 56 percent from the previous year, driven mainly by drug overdoses, authorities said. The findings released Friday in a report from the county's Department of Public Health showed that despite initial fears, the virus itself was not the main culprit in deaths among California's largest-in-the-nation unhoused population. But it did cut people off from mental health and substance abuse treatment after services were drastically reduced to prevent the spread of the virus. A study of San Francisco homeless deaths released last month showed similar findings: Between March 2020 and March 2021, there were 331 homeless deaths recorded in San Francisco, more than twice the number of any previous year, with the leading cause of death being drug overdose, according to a study conducted by the University of California at San Francisco and the city's Department of Public Health.

Advertisement

13-year-old Minn. youth set to graduate from college: A ­13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor's degree from college — with a major in physics and a minor in math. Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade-point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates. He wants to be a high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university. Elliott's mom, Michelle Tanner, said he started reading and doing math by age 3. After home schooling for a few years and high school courses that took him two years to complete, he began taking college classes when he was 9.

California's Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled indefinitely: The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced that it will no longer be hosting its annual food festival that celebrates the locally grown crop, putting an end to the 42-year-old summer tradition. The organization cited "lingering uncertainties from the pandemic" as well as costly insurance premiums as reasons for canceling the festival in which people ate foods with the pungent taste and smell of garlic.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article