LITTLE COLORADO RIVER GORGE, Ariz. — Will Smith is diving head first into turning 50.

The actor will mark his milestone birthday Tuesday by bungee jumping from a helicopter in northern Arizona.

It will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel .

The stunt is being billed as a leap “in the heart of the Grand Canyon.”

However, the “Fresh Prince” will not jump at Grand Canyon National Park but over a smaller gorge on the Navajo Nation.

The tribe’s reservation borders the east rim of the national park.

In a YouTube video posted earlier this month, Smith recalled visiting the Grand Canyon as a child but being terrified to walk up to the edge.

The event also raised money for charity with an online lottery for a chance to watch the jump in person.

