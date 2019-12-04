Nelson, who owns a company that sells marijuana products, says: “I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful.”

His spokeswoman, Elaine Shock, told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday that Nelson hasn’t given up cannabis, and she points out there are different ways to consume it.

“That said,” she said “Willie does what he wants, when he wants, when it comes to smoking.”

One thing though Nelson won’t be giving up is touring.

“I love the bus,” he said. “This is my home.”

