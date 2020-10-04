Activists have long called for the equipment to increase trust between police and civilians, but the program had been stalled over what the mayor and police chief said were funding concerns.
Still pending is the city’s application for a federal grant that would provide $542,388 to purchase cameras. If the city’s grant application is rejected, a council member has said he would introduce a budget amendment to pay for the cameras with city funds.
A five-year, nearly $2 million contract between the city and Axon Enterprises Inc. for cameras, maintenance and video storage is also pending.
