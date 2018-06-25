WILMINGTON, Del. — Wilmington police are investigating a fatal shooting as a homicide.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a notification of shots fired late Sunday night.

They found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

New Castle County paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.