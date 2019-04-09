WILMINGTON, Del. — The city of Wilmington, Delaware, has ordered the temporary closure of a corner store near where six people were shot and wounded on Sunday.

The News Journal reports the city said Monday that Bill’s Deli Market on the East Side will be closed for at least eight days as a “public safety precaution.”

City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver says the store is a “carnival” for criminal behavior. It was cited at least eight times this past year for nuisance issues.

A letter on the business gave the owners until next week to provide abatement plans for nearby activity. But manager Abul Alsamet says it’s not his job to patrol outside the store. He says shop workers know about illegal activities going on outside, but they can’t enforce anything.

