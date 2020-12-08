The villa-style home built in 1871 is one of four historical sites for Wilson — along with his birthplace in Staunton, Va.; a home in Augusta, Ga., where he grew up; and the Washington home where he lived after his time as president — and is South Carolina’s only presidential site.

Historic Columbia, a nonprofit organization, acquired the property in 2014. Dawn Mills-Campbell, a board member for the organization, told the Richland County Council in October that the title change “does not erase the site’s history” but instead gives the organization and the county “a more forward-facing role in addressing the ongoing dialogue around the importance of the Reconstruction era to current events.”

The site had reopened as a museum about the politician and the Reconstruction era in 2014, nearly a decade after closing its doors to the public for renovations. Historic Columbia also made other changes to present a more comprehensive understanding of Wilson’s views, including adding his 1913 order to racially segregate the federal workforce, the newspaper reported.

A segregationist Democrat, Wilson wrote a history textbook praising the Confederacy and the Ku Klux Klan and worked to keep Black students out while serving as Princeton University’s president.

He also established the federal income tax and the central banking system, was a leading architect of the League of Nations and was the first Southerner to serve as president following the Civil War.

The name change gives visitors a better idea of what to expect when they come to the home, Campbell said.

— Associated Press

NEBRASKA

Two killed, two injured when house explodes

An explosion that leveled a home in Omaha killed two people and left two others critically injured Tuesday, fire officials said.

Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said firefighters responded to the explosion shortly after 8 a.m. The house was destroyed, he said.

The explosion also caused significant damage to homes on either side of the house, Fitzpatrick said. The blast in south-central Omaha rained splintered lumber and other debris throughout the neighborhood, and witnesses said it was felt and heard miles away.

Crews from utility companies were called to the scene to shut off power and gas lines. The area remained closed to the public at midafternoon.

The cause was not immediately released. Investigators from the city’s fire and police departments were called to the scene, which is normal protocol when fires result in fatalities, Fitzpatrick said.

Melanie Grabowski, who lives down the street from the house that exploded, told the Omaha World-Herald she had just returned home from walking her dog when the blast occurred.

Grabowski said she and her neighbors rushed to the house and found a young man sitting outside what was left of it. Neighbors wrapped him in blankets and carried him across the street from the explosion site, she said.

— Associated Press

MINNESOTA

High school drops the name of first governor

A Twin Cities-area high school will no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, following complaints by community members and alumni about his treatment of the state’s Dakota people.

The West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan Area School Board voted Monday evening to drop Henry Sibley’s name from the school.

Sibley, who commanded troops in the U.S.-Dakota War, established the military commission that in 1862 sentenced 303 Dakota men to death. Thirty-eight of them were victims of a mass hanging.