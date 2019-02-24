DOVER, Del. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and high wind advisories for the Delmarva peninsula as a strong cold front moves through the region.

A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for northern Delaware, with forecasters expecting sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts of 55 to 60 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for central and southern Delaware until 6 p.m. Monday, with the possibility of wind gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour. Maryland’s Eastern Shore is also under a wind advisory.

Forecasters say the winds will be strong enough to blow down limbs, trees and power lines, especially in areas where the ground has been saturated from recent rains and snowmelt.

