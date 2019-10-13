The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the man told police he could not reattach the sail to his board after it had disconnected. The unnamed man was wearing a life jacket and carried a whistle, but couldn’t summon anyone to help him.
Officials urge windsurfers to wear life jackets and wetsuits, carry a whistle or horn and notify someone of their plans.
