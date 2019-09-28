United Negro College Fund officials were hoping the luncheon would help raise $500,000 for deserving area students to attend historically black colleges.

At the time of Winfrey’s address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million had been raised. That’s when Winfrey said she was going to match the total, prompting a standing ovation from the stunned audience.

