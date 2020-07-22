Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the woman’s slaying.
Hill won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in August 2017, WECT-TV reported.
Hill was arrested Tuesday in Southport, North Carolina. He was ordered held without bond at a Brunswick County jail after his initial court appearance.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WECT-TV.