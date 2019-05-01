LAS VEGAS — A list of winners in the top categories at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, held Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

— Top Hot 100 song: “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

— Top Billboard 200 album: Drake, “Scorpion”

— Top artist: Drake

— Top new artist: Juice WRLD

— Top female artist: Ariana Grande

— Top male artist: Drake

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: Ella Mai

— Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons

— Icon award: Mariah Carey

