MINNESOTA

Snow forecast shuts down travel, schools

A winter storm pushing across the Upper Midwest is expected to dump more than a foot of snow in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service reported blizzard conditions Sunday in parts of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Officials issued a travel alert for north-central, northeastern and southeastern North Dakota because of snow and blowing snow. No travel is advised in south-central North Dakota because of freezing rain and snow.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele declared a snow emergency for county employees. County courts and nonessential county services will be closed Monday. Milwaukee Public Schools also will be closed Monday.

Chicago could receive six inches of snow. Forecasters said arctic cold will follow the snow.

Meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein of the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minn., said parts of far southeastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin could receive a foot to 14 inches of snow.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Vigil held for Sun Trust bank victims

Residents in a small Florida city gathered Sunday evening to honor the five women killed in a SunTrust bank mass shooting.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to attend the candlelight vigil in Sebring.

Four SunTrust employees and a customer were killed in the bank’s lobby Wednesday. After a standoff with police, Zephen Xaver, 21, was arrested and is facing five counts of premeditated murder. State Attorney Brian Haas has said it is likely that he will seek the death penalty.

One of the victims was Jessica Montague, 31, a mother of three young children and seven stepchildren, who was to celebrate her husband’s birthday the day of the shooting. Another woman was Ana Pinon-Williams, the mother of three and stepmother of four who had recently begun working at the bank and was planning a family trip to her native Mexico.

The other two victims identified were Marisol Lopez, described by friends as a dedicated longtime bank teller. The customer who was killed was Cynthia Watson, who got married this month. Authorities withheld the name of the fifth victim at the family’s request in compliance with a new victims’ rights law.

Police said the shooting appeared to be random.

SunTrust spokesman Michael McCoy told media that after hearing from families, the bank has decided not to reopen the branch that came under attack .

— Associated Press

Woman, three children killed in Okla. fire: Authorities said a fire at an Oklahoma City apartment complex killed a woman and three children. Firefighters said the blaze broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on the city's northwest side. Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said a man jumped off a balcony to escape the flames but still suffered second-degree burns and injuries from the jump. The man told firefighters that his girlfriend and three children, a girl and two boys, were still in the apartment. The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

Five wounded in Ind. bar shooting: Indianapolis police said they arrested Dejuan Brown, 38, in connection with a bar shooting that wounded five people. He faces preliminary charges of two counts of aggravated battery and three counts of felony battery. Police said that Brown was involved in a disturbance at the Brotherman Tavern and was removed by security guards but that he returned about 2 a.m. Saturday and allegedly began firing. Three men and two women, ranging in age from 35 to 57, were wounded. All are expected to survive. It wasn't immediately clear whether Brown has an attorney.

2nd person arrested in connection with deadly shooting: Police in Fort Wayne, Ind., have arrested a second person in the fatal shooting of three people during an apparent home invasion on Thanksgiving night. Police said Gerald Pinkston, 22, was arrested Sunday at a home in the city. He's being held on three counts of murder and one count of criminal recklessness. A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 30 but he remained at large until Sunday, when detectives and other officers surrounded the home where he was staying and ordered him out. Pinkston is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of Jevonn Johnson, 23, Colton D. Messmer, 20, and Tracey A. Andrews, 21, and the nonfatal shootings of two others. Kameron Joyner awaits trial on three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness.

— From news services