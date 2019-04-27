NATION

Several inches of snow expected in Midwest

Winter storm warnings have been posted in at least four Midwestern states as spring pauses for a mix of rain and snow just days before the calendar turns to May.

The Chicago White Sox scratched a Saturday baseball game with the Detroit Tigers as snow fell in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service predicted as much as eight inches on both sides of the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago airports.

Winter storm warnings were also posted for southern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa, where snow was piling up.

The National Weather Service is predicting difficult travel and possible tree damage from strong winds and limited visibility. The temperature in Chicago was 33 degrees, 30 degrees colder than Friday’s conditions.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Quarantine continues in L.A. measles spate

Nearly 700 people possibly exposed to measles at two Los Angeles universities are still quarantined three days after health officials ordered the precautions to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

A spokesman for California State University, Los Angeles, said Saturday that 106 staff members and 550 students have been told to stay at home and avoid contact with others.

Thirty students and employees from the University of California at Los Angeles remain quarantined.

Those under quarantine were possibly exposed to a person with measles on each campus earlier this month.

Many people have been cleared after proving their immunity with medical records or tests.

The quarantines mark one of the most sweeping efforts by health officials to contain the nation’s measles outbreak, where cases have reached a 25-year high.

— Associated Press

Okla. mother says children injured by police: The mother of three children wounded when Oklahoma police fired at a man in a pickup truck who was suspected of robbing a restaurant said two of her children suffered head injuries, and the third was shot in the face. "My 4-year-old daughter was shot in the head, and she has a bullet in her brain, and my 5-year-old has a skull fracture," Olivia Hill told Sherman, Texas, news station KXII-TV. "My 1-year-old baby has gunshot wounds on her face." Investigators didn't release the children's conditions, and it wasn't clear where they were taken for treatment. Olivia Hill said her 2-year-old child who was also in the truck was not hurt. Hill and her four children were in the pickup with William Devaughn Smith, 21, when two officers approached him and gunfire broke out Friday in Hugo, which is near the Texas state line, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brooke Arbeitman said Saturday. Smith's relationship to Hill and the children isn't clear. Investigators have not determined what led to the shooting that also wounded Smith, who was treated at a hospital and then taken to a Texas jail on a robbery warrant, Arbeitman said.

Tenn. mayor charged with criminal conspiracy: A mayor in Tennessee who is up for reelection has been arrested after police say he tried to get a pill press that had been used to make illegal drugs. The Macon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday arrested Red Boiling Springs Mayor Joel Coe on charges of criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence. He's up for reelection Saturday against two opponents. A voice-mail message left with Coe's office wasn't returned.

Former member of Pa. church accused of arson: A former member of a Pennsylvania church is accused of setting two fires there in recent days. Bethlehem police say Wilmer Ortiz Torres, 43, was arraigned Friday night on arson, criminal trespass and burglary charges. Authorities say Torres had "some issue" with the church but did not provide details. It wasn't known Saturday if he's retained an attorney.

— From news services