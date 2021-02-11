Some roadways were covered in snow and ice and blocked by fallen tree limbs, Kentucky transportation officials said.
The state had nearly 70,000 power outages reported at 9 a.m., according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking website.
A winter weather advisory stretched from Texas to Virginia and power outages were scattered through several states with the most in Kentucky and West Virginia.
