The boy told police that he urinated on himself after Pogrant left him tied to the chair for at least two nights and a day. He says Pogrant threatened to break his fingers if he took food.
Pogrant is held on $25,000 cash bond. No attorney is listed.
The boy’s mother hasn’t been charged. She told police she was afraid Pogrant might hurt her.
Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com
