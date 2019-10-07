Evers pardoned Eric Pizer, Kevin Sorenson, Mwangi Vasser and Steven Nichols.
Pizer is now 38 and has a felony conviction from a bar fight he got into when he was 22.
Sorenson, 36, was convicted of selling the drug ecstasy at a party when he was 17.
Vasser is 40 and was 19 when he was arrested for selling cocaine.
The 62-year-old Nichols was convicted of felony burglary when he was 21.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD