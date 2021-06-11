Kraus pleaded guilty last year to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting deaths of Dennis and Letha Kraus at their home in Grand Chute in April 2019. But he also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, essentially making an argument that he couldn’t be held be responsible for his actions.
According to a criminal complaint, Kraus acknowledged he shot his grandparents but a motive wasn’t disclosed. Investigators found several pages of Kraus' typed plans for killing them.