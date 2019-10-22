Schounard was driving the pickup. The pilot, John Fiddelke of De Pere, died at the scene.
Authorities say the fixed-wing, single-engine plane was coming in for a landing Thursday afternoon in Ledgeview when it struck the pickup, which was traveling west on a Brown County highway.
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release a preliminary crash report later this week.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
