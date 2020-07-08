WITI-TV reports Radke was first to arrive at the house. He kicked in a side door, calling out for dogs as smoke filled the living room.
In body cam video released Tuesday, Radke is heard saying, “Come here, puppy!”
Radke found a dog named Deezel on the couch. After getting the dog outside, the officer went back in, but the smoke was getting to him.
Firefighters found another dog, Fido, under a bed and brought that dog out.
No one was hurt. The owners were not home at the time.
