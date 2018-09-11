FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus, right, with his attorneys Kathleen Stalling, left, and Stephen Meyer after appear in court in Madison, Wis. Prosecutors have charged Cephus with second- and third-degree sexual assault. Cephus is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, for a preliminary hearing, during which a judge is expected to decide whether the case is strong enough to proceed to trial. (Ed Treleven/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) (Associated Press)

MADISON, Wis. — A judge is set to decide whether to bind Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus over for trial in a sexual assault case.

Prosecutors charged Cephus in August with second- and third-degree sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, Cephus sexually assaulted two drunken women in his Madison apartment in April.

Cephus’ attorneys are seeking to dismiss the case, alleging the women weren’t drunk.

Cephus is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, during which a judge is expected to decide whether the case is strong enough to proceed to trial.

Court records show Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky will preside. She has been a fierce advocate for crime victims, serving as the state Department of Justice’s crime victim services office director before she got on the bench.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.