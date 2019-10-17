The State Journal says West High Principal Karen Boran sent an email to families Wednesday afternoon that racial slurs are not acceptable in schools, regardless of context or circumstance.
Anderson says he plans to fight the termination. It’s not known whether the student faces disciplinary action.
