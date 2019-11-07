The State Journal says Chen’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and four of its employees.

The family’s attorney, Jay Urban, says the university did the right thing by settling the lawsuit.

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas says reaching a resolution is in everyone’s interest and will allow those involved to move forward. No criminal charges were filed in the case.

