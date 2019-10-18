Marlon Anderson says he was responding to a call Oct. 9 about a disruptive student. He says the student, who is black, called Anderson obscenities, including the N-word.
Anderson says he told the student not to call him the N-word and repeated the slur during the confrontation. Madison schools have a zero-tolerance policy prohibiting employees from uttering racial slurs.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD