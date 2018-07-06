Members of the Detroit Fire Department Marine Corps spray water on the SS Ste. Claire, which was in flames at a marina in Detroit, on Friday. Authorities say the blaze on the ship is under investigation. The Ste. Claire is one of two steamships that traveled for decades between Detroit and Boblo Island, which is on the Canadian side of the border. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News/AP)

WISCONSIN

High court backs

fired professor

A former Marquette University professor who wrote a blog post criticizing a student instructor he believed shut down debate against same-sex marriage shouldn’t have lost his job because of what he published, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The 120-page decision concluded that the private Catholic school breached its contract with professor John McAdams that guaranteed academic freedom and that he should be immediately reinstated. The university said it would comply with the ruling.

The court’s 4-to-2 decision came down on ideological lines, with the conservative majority siding with McAdams. One justice did not participate in the ruling.

McAdams sued the university in 2016, arguing that he lost his job for exercising freedom of speech. Marquette said he wasn’t fired for the content of his 2014 post, but because he named the instructor and linked to her personal website that had personal identifying information.

“That’s not academic freedom. That’s cyberbullying,” Ralph Weber, Marquette’s attorney, said Friday.

The instructor, a graduate student, later received a flood of hateful messages and threats, and at one point needed a security guard stationed outside her class. She eventually moved to another university, where she had to repeat three semesters and revise her PhD thesis.

In the November 2014 blog post, McAdams described an interaction between a conservative student and a graduate student instructor of philosophy. The student claimed the instructor refused to allow discussion about opposition to same-sex marriage during a class and provided McAdams with a recording he secretly made of a conversation with the teacher after the class. That formed the basis for McAdams’s post, which included the student-teacher’s name, a link to her personal website and her email address.

— Associated Press

JUSTICE DEPT.

Manafort's attorneys want his trial moved

Attorneys for Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, asked a federal judge to move his fast-approaching criminal bank-and-tax-fraud trial from Alexandria, Va., to Roanoke, saying a more Republican-friendly jury would decide his guilt or innocence more fairly.

Manafort’s prosecution has “become theatre in the continuing controversy” surrounding the president and his election, defense attorneys argue.

“It is not a stretch to expect that voters who supported Secretary [Hillary] Clinton would be predisposed against Mr. Manafort or that voters who supported President Trump would be less inclined toward the Special Counsel,” attorneys Kevin M. Downing, Thomas E. Zehnle and Jay R. Nanavati wrote in a 10-page motion to change venue.

Manafort’s trial is set to begin in federal court in Alexandria on July 25.

The charges relate to his work for a pro-Russian political party in the Ukraine, and stem from the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He faces related charges in federal court in the District.

Judge T.S. Ellis III raised the possibility of a venue change to Roanoke or Richmond at a hearing last week, when Manafort’s attorneys suggested leaks of information about the case had poisoned any potential jury.

— Spencer S. Hsu

and Rachel Weiner

LOUISIANA

Shell subsidiary to pay $3.8 million for spill

A subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to pay $3.8 million to the U.S. government to settle a lawsuit over an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The spill of nearly 2,000 barrels occurred May 11, 2016, about 97 miles off the Louisiana coast.

The New Orleans Advocate, citing court documents, reported that an investigation pointed to a leak in a piping system that is used to transport oil from a production well on the seafloor.

The settlement must have a 30-day public comment period before it can get final approval from a federal judge.

The spill was discovered after a helicopter spotted a 13-mile sheen about 90 miles south of Timbalier Island, according to news reports at the time. Oil got as close as 75 miles to shore before a five-day cleanup ended.

Under the terms of the settlement, Shell Offshore admits no liability. In addition to paying $3.8 million to the United States, it will also pay $37,720 for damages incurred by Louisiana.

— Associated Press