WISCONSIN

Teacher on leave after claims of segregation

A suburban Milwaukee middle school gym teacher has been placed on indefinite leave while district officials look into claims that she separated students in one class by race and assigned the black children to research games that enslaved children played.

Schools Superintendent Bryan Davis wrote in a letter to parents that the Shorewood Intermediate School teacher was instructing seventh-graders about games from around the world on April 1 when she is alleged to have given the assignment to black students.

Davis didn’t name the teacher. He said the school district launched an internal investigation because it’s committed to providing “an environment of inclusion.”

Davis said school officials including a counselor and a psychologist are providing support to affected students.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Transgender woman attacked in Dallas

Police canvassed a Dallas neighborhood during the weekend in search of witnesses to the beating of a transgender woman in an attack that happened in broad daylight in front of a crowd and that was caught on cellphone video.

Detectives were seeking clues in hopes of identifying the woman’s assailant or assailants, police said in a statement.

They said the woman reported the assault while receiving hospital treatment Friday night. She told officers the attack happened earlier Friday after she was involved in a minor traffic accident near an apartment complex in the southern part of Dallas, according to the police statement released Saturday.

A purported video of the attack posted on Facebook shows a man in a white shirt viciously beating the woman, apparently into unconsciousness, while the crowd looks on and homophobic slurs are shouted.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said he is “extremely angry about what appears to be mob violence against this woman” and that those responsible do not represent how most residents feel about the city’s “thriving LGBTQ community.”

— Associated Press

NEVADA

Issuing of pot licenses called into question

Nevada faces complaints about secrecy in awarding licenses to sell marijuana in the state’s booming legal marketplace, boiling over into lawsuits and legislation that appear poised to pry open the process.

Several companies have sued the state tax department, arguing that no one knows for sure the criteria officials use to award new licenses. They complain the state releases no information about who seeks and receives permission to sell cannabis to adults, many of them tourists, in the nearly two-year-old market.

They will ask a judge Monday to freeze the granting of marijuana dispensary licenses, at least temporarily, until the courts decide whether it’s “arbitrary and capricious and violates the constitution,” one lawsuit says.

— Associated Press