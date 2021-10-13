The most serious offense, child neglect resulting in death, carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
According to court documents, Hussein’s son, Josias Marquez, had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. He used a wheelchair, was blind and depended on others to eat. He wasn’t getting proper medical attention and Hussein wasn’t giving him his seizure medication.
He was last seen Nov. 25, 2019. An investigation began after a neighbor reported seeing Hussein’s other two children outside unsupervised. Investigators discovered his body in a duffel bag in the trunk of Hussein’s car in March 2020. The boy was mummified and significantly undernourished, according to the medical examiner.