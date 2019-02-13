FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, Wis. Jake Patterson who is accused of kidnapping the Wisconsin girl and killing her parents is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, for a preliminary hearing. Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs, from their Barron home. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, 2019. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)/ (Associated Press/AP)

BARRON, Wis. — A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who spent 88 days in captivity after a violent abduction is thanking supporters from around the world.

Jayme Closs was taken in October in an attack that included the shotgun slayings of her parents, James and Denise Closs, at the family’s home. A 21-year-old man is charged with kidnapping and murder.

Jayme is living with an aunt. In a statement, she and the Closs family expressed their “deepest gratitude for the incredible gifts and generous donations” that she’s received. The statement says the many kind words Jayme has gotten “have been a source of great comfort to her.”

A criminal complaint says suspect Jake Patterson told police he decided to “take” Jayme after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home. Arraignment is set for March 27.

