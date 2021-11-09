Aliyu is one of about 4,000 taxi drivers who started a new chapter last Wednesday as New York City reached an agreement after a years-long fight with the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), the union that had been fighting to relieve drivers of thousands of dollars in debt they owe for medallions, the physical permits to operate taxis.
The city controls the supply of medallions, and only a limited number of people are allowed to have them. Because of high demand for medallions, their value and price had risen significantly before plummeting in 2015 as people increasingly turned to ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft instead of taxis.
Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) lauded NYTWA’s effort and expressed his satisfaction with the agreement.
“Taxi workers have worked tirelessly to make New York City the most vibrant city in the world, and we refuse to leave them behind,” he said after the deal was announced. “I’m proud to have worked with Senator [Charles E.] Schumer, NYTWA and [lender] Marblegate to reach an equitable, sustainable solution that builds on the success we’ve achieved in reducing debt burdens for the hard-working drivers who keep our city moving.”
More than 90 percent of the taxi drivers in New York City are immigrants, and many don’t speak much English, making them vulnerable to financial agreements they may not fully understand.
Most medallion owners invested in the permits thinking that they were a path to a better life in the United States, and had planned for the asset to be part of their retirement savings. But in 2015, the asset for which drivers had taken out hundreds and thousands of dollars in loans suddenly had little to no value. As of September, a medallion was worth about $93,000.
Over the years, the drivers’ income dropped significantly, but the amount of their loans didn’t, and they went further into debt. Bhairavi Desai, president of NYTWA, said that by this year, the drivers had an average debt of $500,000. The crushing weight of that financial burden was blamed for nine suicides of drivers between late 2017 and 2018.
This fall, NYTWA leaders and members, alongside local assembly members, had camped outside City Hall for 46 days, starting a hunger strike in mid-October that lasted 15 days before the city reached an agreement with them. The union had been demanding a debt forgiveness that would allow the drivers to pay a maximum of $145,000 instead of the hundreds of thousands of dollars that many owed.
The final agreement was for $170,000, which can be paid over 20 years, but drivers such as Aliyu and his colleagues were still ecstatic about it.
According to NYTWA, a driver’s average monthly gross income is $8,500. For many drivers, monthly medallion payments ranged from $1,500 to $3,000; with the new deal, the drivers will pay a maximum of about $1,100.
This reduced debt is the same for medallion owners regardless of how much they owe; for those who cannot repay the loan, their medallions may be repossessed and sold, and the city said it will pay any remaining loan balance.
“Drivers will no longer be stuck with a debt beyond their lifetime,” Desai said. “We now have terms that will be livable for the members.”
On Sunday, Aliyu, who came to the United States from the Ivory Coast almost three decades ago and had been under the weight of a $651,0000 loan, was overcome with emotion amid other demonstrators.
He had bought his medallion in 2004 so he would no longer have to rent a cab from garages where he sometimes would have to wait as many as 12 hours and still not be guaranteed a shift. He considered it an investment.
Like other medallion owners, he had been hopeful when the price shot up to $1.3 million in 2014, because it meant the value was increasing, but when the price began to plummet in 2015, the medallion was suddenly worth only a fraction of its purchase price.
By 2016, Aliyu’s income had decreased by 40 percent because of a drop in taxicab demand. By 2017, it was down by 60 percent.
He was still managing to make loan payments, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he was unable to work and had to receive unemployment benefits.
“Something is very, very wrong here. And this is no fault of my own,” he had said a few days before the agreement was reached, adding that, as an immigrant, he understood little about the financial risk of buying the medallion — or what it could lead to.
Said Desai: “This is about the city, but it’s also about the lenders. Most of the lenders in the industry bought the loans on the secondary market.” They bought them from credit unions, for example, at much lower rates but did not pass those savings on to drivers.
Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who fasted all 15 days in solidarity with the workers, said that most taxi drivers who bought medallions considered them a way to achieve the American dream.
The city “marketed these medallions to drivers across New York City, at times focusing on immigrant drivers, telling them this was their ticket to the middle class,” he said.
Mamdani said their plight had remained unaddressed for far too long.
“This is a struggle that is known and yet it is not one that is ever treated with the urgency that it deserves — a large part of that is because of who it is that’s struggling,” he said.
For immigrant drivers — many of whom came to the United States to secure a better future for their children — the repercussions are deeper. Being so mired in debt meant many were on the cusp of losing that opportunity.
Wain Chin, an immigrant from Myanmar, moved to New York in 1987 in search of a better life for his children. In two years, his eldest daughter is slated to start college. Three days before the union victory, Chin said that his hope had been dimming. He was worried that the magnitude of his debt would make it harder — if not impossible — to take out student loans.
For many drivers, worry about deep debt had seeped into their homes and was affecting their families. Aliyu constantly worried that his children would have to carry his burden on their shoulders.
Kuber Sancho-Persad, a driver in the Bronx borough, opted to inherit his father’s medallion after his death so that his mother, who is ill, wouldn’t have to face the financial strain.
Dorji Dolma — whose husband, Chime Gyatso, is a medallion owner — says his concerns have affected their family as well.
“He is the head of the family,” she said. “When he is worried, we all are worried. Me and my children were [always] stressed.”
Gyatso, a Tibetan immigrant from India, has been heavily involved with the union — often prioritizing it over other responsibilities, Dolma said. She has been his support, showing up to the recent protests with him almost every day.
After the deal was announced last Wednesday, the couple handed out shots of sake to the other drivers who gathered to celebrate. Some of them broke out into spontaneous cheers; others, like Aliyu, began dancing mid-sentence, out of joy as well as disbelief.
For some, grief from the struggle remains. Wain stood somberly in one corner. He lost his driver friend Kenny Chow to suicide. Wain is relieved that he will now be able to pay for his daughter to attend college, but he knows that nothing will bring his friend back.
But the overall spirit of the moment elevated the drivers who lined the sidewalk outside City Hall in Manhattan in the autumn chill.
Desai, who was easing out of her hunger strike, said she was feeling triumphant.
“Now, when we shout, ‘No more suicides, no more bankruptcies,’ it’s no longer a plea — it’s a real declaration,” she said.
Aliyu was waiting to go home and video-call his wife in the Ivory Coast to share the news. When asked whether he’s planning to bring his family to the United States — a lifelong dream of his — his eyes broke into a smile.
“Soon,” he said. “At least to party. To say thank you to all these papis, mamis, uncles that really helped get us out of this mess.”
As the evening wound down, a yellow cab drove by. The driver honked in solidarity as those along the sidewalk cheered, their raised fists forming a silhouette against the sky.