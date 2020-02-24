The crowed erupted into applause as Wakfield flashed an astonished grin and clapped a hand over her head.
Her prize for the long-distance putt: a 2020 Nissan Altima from a local auto dealer.
Keith Carter, athletic director at Ole Miss, congratulated Wakfield by tweeting, “What an incredible moment. Enjoy your new car.”
Wakfield’s good fortune Saturday wasn’t shared by the Ole Miss basketball team, which lost 103-78 to Alabama.
