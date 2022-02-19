Police said officers went to the home after a woman called dispatchers and said the devil was trying to attack her.
Officers saw blood and other evidence of a crime but the woman would not open the door, according to a probable cause statement. When police entered the home, they found the boy dead, bloody knives and and saw Haefs with blood on her, the affidavit said.
A dog had also been killed. No other children were in the home.
Haefs is being held without bond. During her arraignment on Thursday, the mental health evaluation was ordered and a public defender was ordered to represent Haefs.