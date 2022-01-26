The grand jury that indicted Black on Tuesday also charged her with the attempted second-degree murder of the baby’s 5-year-old brother. Conviction on that charge would be punishable by 10 to 50 years without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.
Police said both boys were thrown into Cross Lake on Sept. 24, 2021.
Black’s public defender did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.
Black’s sisters, Felicia and Pycolyia Black, told KSLA-TV in September that they had been worried about Black’s mental health for some time, but that she refused to get treated.