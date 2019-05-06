GARY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana woman has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced neglect charge stemming from her 2-year-old daughter’s shooting death.

Twenty-two-year-old Dashana Fowler of Gary agreed Monday to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury in the Sept. 4 death of Jayla Miller.

Under the plea agreement, Fowler will be sentenced to three years in prison. She originally was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in a death, which carries a prison sentence of 20 to 40 years.

Court documents say Fowler’s son told investigators his sister reached under a pillow, grabbed a handgun and shot herself.

Fowler also agreed to testify against her former boyfriend, a convicted felon accused of owning the gun that killed Jayla.

Her sentencing is set for June 3.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.