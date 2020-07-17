Both men put padding in their bunks to make it look like they were asleep, then climbed to the roof of the building and over a fence to escape. Jail staff didn’t realize both inmates were missing until two days later. The two jail staff members on duty at the time of the escape were fired.
On Aug. 1, the chief of the Dover marshal’s office spotted Wesley Gullett while driving in the city and captured him without incident. Sanderson was found later that same day in the Ozark National Forest near Pelsor, a community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Dover. U.S. marshals and Arkansas State Police said he yelled out from the woods and surrendered. He was severely dehydrated and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Federal prosecutors said Gullet is president of the New Aryan Empire, a white-supremacist group accused of violence and drug trafficking. He was operating a methamphetamine ring until federal agents broke it up last year. The trial for the members of the gang has been delayed until August.
Gililland, Gullett and Sanderson are scheduled for a jury trial on the escape charges beginning Monday.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.