A man identified as F.Ll. was accused Wednesday of using his Facebook page to encourage people to join terror groups, downloading hate speeches from IS and hailing a recent murderous attack in Sri Lanka.

If convicted, the woman could face a prison sentence of more than 15 years and the man up to five years.

Kosovo authorities say 30 of the country’s citizens are still actively supporting terror groups in Syria.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD