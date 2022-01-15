The victim was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently shoved, according to police.
Names and other information about the woman or the person in custody haven’t been released.
Subway conditions and safety have become a worry for many New Yorkers during the pandemic. Although police department statistics show major felonies in the trains and buses have dropped over the past two years, so has ridership.
— Associated Press
Southeast braces for storm: Forecasts of snow and ice as far south as Georgia have put a big part of the Southeast on an emergency preparedness footing as shoppers scoured store shelves for storm supplies and crews raced to treat highways and roads as a major winter storm approached from the Midwest. Parts of Tennessee could get as much as 6 inches of snow, forecasters said, and northern Mississippi and the Tennessee Valley region of Alabama could receive light snow accumulations. With lows predicted in the 20s across a wide area, any precipitation could freeze.
Fire near N.J. chemical plant contained: A dramatic fire near a chemical plant burned through the night and into Saturday in northern New Jersey but led to no evacuation orders or serious injuries — just heavy smoke that was seen and smelled in nearby New York City. The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine, officials said, but catastrophe was averted. Crews battled pockets of the blaze into the morning, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said, but it was contained. The fire was prevented from reaching the main chemical plant.
— From news services