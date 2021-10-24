At about 2:30 a.m., a trooper’s patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a 2019 Dodge Caravan traveling in the left lane of southbound I-95, police said.
Police say the 29-year-old driver, identified as Monica Cole, and passenger were transported to Wilmington Hospital for non-life threating injuries. An injured trooper was transported by another state police vehicle to Wilmington Hospital with a neck and back injury.
During the investigation, police say it was suspected Cole was operating the vehicle under the influence, and a DUI investigation ensued.
Police say Cole was arrested for DUI, driving without a valid license, failure to yield for emergency vehicles, careless driving and other citations.