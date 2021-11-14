The flight attendant asked Jackson to exit the plane, and as she was leaving, she struck an airline operations agent with a closed fist on the head, police said. Officers took Jackson into custody and charged her with aggravated assault, according to Dallas police spokesman Juan Fernandez.
It was unclear whether Jackson had retained a lawyer.
The operations agent was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition and recovering from multiple injuries, Southwest spokesperson Chris Mainz said in a statement Sunday to The Washington Post.
“Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully supports our Employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident,” the statement said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in disruptive or violent incidents onboard planes, many involving hostile passengers protesting mask mandates, which has prompted airlines and government agencies to institute harsher policies, including higher fines and reporting the most serious cases to the FBI.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported 5,114 incidents of unruly passengers across all airlines as of November this year, 3,710 of which were related to mask-wearing. From the total number of incidents, the FAA initiated 973 investigations, a sixfold increase from last year. One-hundred of the reports involved physical assault.
— Paulina Villegas
MICHIGAN
Authorities identify plane crash victims
Four people who died in a plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island included a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there, authorities said Sunday.
The plane crashed Saturday west of Mackinaw City, killing four of the five people onboard. Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island and Mike Perdue of Gaylord.
Authorities have not released the name of the pilot who was also killed. Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter was seriously injured in the crash and remained hospitalized Sunday.
Perdue was a real estate agent, Church said.
Leese and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island after spending years traveling. They had been planning to open Antho Vineyards, a winery and tasting room, on the island in Lake Michigan.
The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix on Michigan’s lower peninsula, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
The FAA said it would take part in an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board.
— Associated Press